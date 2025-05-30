NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 230 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE BOH opened at $67.38 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,138.30. This trade represents a 20.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.