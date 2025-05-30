UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,150 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 332.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Frontdoor stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.21. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.37 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

