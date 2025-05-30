UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 244,517 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 244,517 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 897.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Ormat Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $29,509.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,682.10. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,790. This represents a 46.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,068 shares of company stock valued at $291,572. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

