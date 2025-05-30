iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $103.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

