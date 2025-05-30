UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $14.17 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,759 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Sonoco Products by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,861.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,643.60. This trade represents a 22.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 47,721 shares of company stock worth $2,066,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

