Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $203,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BP by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 110,019 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BP by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 272,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BP from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

BP Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $46.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -413.04%.

About BP

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.