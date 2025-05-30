Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $823,000 Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,697 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 819.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.45.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP opened at $159.91 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.09.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $684.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.88%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

