Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,613,000 after acquiring an additional 151,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,987,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129,123 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Capri by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,183,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,275,000 after purchasing an additional 495,387 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 22,554.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,070,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. Capri has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($5.12). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.05 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

