BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Upgraded by Jones Trading to “Buy” Rating

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jones Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioLineRx

BioLineRx Price Performance

Shares of BLRX traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,214,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.15. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $2.23. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million. BioLineRx had a negative net margin of 90.57% and a negative return on equity of 163.37%. Research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 50.50% of BioLineRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.