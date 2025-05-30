Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 27,400 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 27,400 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $39,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,346,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,801.45. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PLBY Group Stock Down 1.9%

PLBY Group stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market cap of $146.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.39. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $28.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 406.14% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. As a group, analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised PLBY Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crcm LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PLBY Group by 2,004.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 252,526 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,092 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

