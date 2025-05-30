150,050 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Bought by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.48 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

