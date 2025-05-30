Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $190,000 in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,009,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 277,329 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 834,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 604,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTR opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. Inter & Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.