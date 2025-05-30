ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 273.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $126.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

