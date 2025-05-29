Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.