Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
VTWO opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $99.12.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Top 5 Stock Buys for June: AI Picks That Aren’t NVIDIA
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- CrowdStrike Stock Slips: Analyst Downgrades Before Earnings
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.