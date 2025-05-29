What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CWCO FY2025 Earnings?

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 1.9%

CWCO opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $427.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $4,443,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 146.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 270,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 160,657 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at $3,687,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $2,167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 65,744 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

