M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Lessened by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.78 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average is $188.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

