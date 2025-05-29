SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,792 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.56 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

