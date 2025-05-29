FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Leidos Issued By Zacks Research

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Leidos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $10.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.42. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

LDOS has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.46.

Leidos Stock Down 2.0%

LDOS stock opened at $149.55 on Thursday. Leidos has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $2,766,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 150,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Leidos by 21.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 276,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

