Northland Capmk Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Powerfleet

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Powerfleet in a report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Powerfleet’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Powerfleet from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Powerfleet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AIOT opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Powerfleet has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIOT. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Powerfleet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Powerfleet by 14.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Powerfleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

