First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,670 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.