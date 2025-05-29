First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises 3.7% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.