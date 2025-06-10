Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lifted by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 283.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $29,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $200.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

