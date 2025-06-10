Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Boosted by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VB opened at $233.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.99 and its 200-day moving average is $234.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

