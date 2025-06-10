First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

