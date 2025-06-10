Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Vestment Financial LLC

Vestment Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 23.2% of Vestment Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vestment Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

