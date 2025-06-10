Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 51.3% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $244,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $295.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

