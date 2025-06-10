Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4,817.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 612,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VOO stock opened at $551.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $514.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

