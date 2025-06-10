Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after buying an additional 434,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.