Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $66,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $224.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

