First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $446.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of -202.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

