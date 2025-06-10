Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – June 9th

Alphabet, Intuitive Surgical, UnitedHealth Group, Oracle, Hims & Hers Health, Salesforce, and GE Aerospace are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are equity shares in companies operating within the health and medical sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical-device manufacturers, hospitals, and health insurers. They offer investors exposure to a defensive industry—characterized by relatively stable demand regardless of economic cycles—while also providing growth potential driven by medical research breakthroughs and regulatory approvals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.96. 15,039,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,145,959. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average of $174.38.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of ISRG traded down $30.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $526.24. 3,296,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,486. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $413.52 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.99 and a 200-day moving average of $539.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $303.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,510,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,867,359. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $275.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.03 and a 200-day moving average of $482.60.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,748,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,189. The company has a market capitalization of $498.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average of $160.24. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.33. 15,322,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,456,381. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $261.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $227.77 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.19.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE GE traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,903. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.34. The company has a market capitalization of $269.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

