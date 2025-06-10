Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 399.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,075. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,196 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.06 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.95%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

