Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,025 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.4% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $19,336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,343,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,502,253.76. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $23,567,838.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,564,964.44. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 789,736 shares of company stock valued at $139,837,528. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $196.33 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

