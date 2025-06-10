The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6%

Home Depot stock opened at $365.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

