Avanza Fonder AB Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avanza Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 52,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 15,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 62,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 115.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.18 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

