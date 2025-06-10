Frax (FRAX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $314.77 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $314.77 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109,191.35 or 1.00171238 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,015.31 or 1.00009738 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Frax’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 314,901,093 tokens. The official message board for Frax is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

