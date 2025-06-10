SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 5,114 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 8.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $49,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 192.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,989 shares during the period. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC now owns 128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 513.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 734,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after buying an additional 615,097 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

