West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,278,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $212.12 and a one year high of $317.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.