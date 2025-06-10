Galxe (GAL) Price Hits $0.83 on Exchanges

Galxe (GAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $9,429.85 worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Galxe has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe launched on May 4th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 79,668,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,668,857 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

