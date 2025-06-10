yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $5,574.22

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $188.48 million and approximately $19.67 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $5,574.22 or 0.05113746 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109,191.35 or 1.00171238 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,015.31 or 1.00009738 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
