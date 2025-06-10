Best Shipping Stocks To Research – June 7th

Shopify, Blackstone, Etsy, Carrier Global, United Parcel Service, Canadian National Railway, and TotalEnergies are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, lease or operate vessels for transporting goods—such as container ships, bulk carriers, tankers and LNG carriers—across global sea routes. Their performance tends to be cyclical and volatile, driven by fluctuations in freight rates, global trade volumes, fuel prices and changes in fleet supply and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $6.38 on Friday, hitting $111.41. 8,729,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,413,329. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average of $157.65.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

ETSY traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. 6,148,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,576. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. Etsy has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $66.90.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.09. 4,754,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,952. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.24. 3,041,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,966. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.92. 2,828,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,073. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average of $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

TotalEnergies (TTE)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.32. 2,610,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

