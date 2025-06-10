Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

