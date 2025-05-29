Atb Cap Markets Has Positive Estimate for VET Q3 Earnings

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $395.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VET. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,760,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 466,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after buying an additional 346,678 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,832,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 462,109 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,234,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, LM Asset IM Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,806,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.