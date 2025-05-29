First Citizens Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DVY opened at $130.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.80 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.