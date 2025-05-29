Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $15.15. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 48,096,478 shares traded.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 3.3%
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
