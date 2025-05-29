Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $15.15. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 48,096,478 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 3.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

