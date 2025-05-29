6,257 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Bought by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,220.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $578.56 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,300.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,323.98.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,227.36. The trade was a 45.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 158 shares of company stock valued at $209,433. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

