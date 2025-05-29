E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Trading Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 554,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 498% from the average session volume of 92,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.69.

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

