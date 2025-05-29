Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$81.00 and last traded at C$79.70, with a volume of 38183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.49.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

