Short Interest in Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Increases By 966.7%

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Shares of CBLNF opened at C$24.09 on Thursday. Mersen has a fifty-two week low of C$20.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.40.

Featured Stories

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, surge protection, lightning protection and power monitoring, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors.

