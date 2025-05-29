Short Interest in Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Increases By 966.7%

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Mersen Price Performance
Shares of CBLNF opened at C$24.09 on Thursday. Mersen has a fifty-two week low of C$20.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.40.
Mersen Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mersen
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mersen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.