Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Bureau Veritas stock opened at C$67.91 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of C$54.06 and a 12-month high of C$69.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.84.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

About Bureau Veritas

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.