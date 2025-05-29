Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
Bureau Veritas stock opened at C$67.91 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of C$54.06 and a 12-month high of C$69.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.84.
About Bureau Veritas
